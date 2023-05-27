Motco Decreases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Motco decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE YUM opened at $129.86 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

