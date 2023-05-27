Motco Buys Shares of 2,500 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Motco purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.6 %

ET stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.