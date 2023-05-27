Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 411,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 41,529 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 554.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 171,893 shares during the period.

VTIP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.37. 4,825,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,903. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $51.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

