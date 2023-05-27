Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

ZBRA traded up $5.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.72. The stock had a trading volume of 243,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $365.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.26.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

