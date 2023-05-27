Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 541,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,697 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $24,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

