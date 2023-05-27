Morgan Stanley Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $198.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.12.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.26 and a 200-day moving average of $169.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,844,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,421,958,000 after purchasing an additional 948,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

