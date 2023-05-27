Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,664.71

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,664.71 ($20.71) and traded as high as GBX 1,868 ($23.23). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,838 ($22.86), with a volume of 22,122 shares changing hands.

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,746.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,667.08. The company has a market capitalization of £866.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,407.69, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 21,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,792 ($22.29), for a total transaction of £385,387.52 ($479,337.71). Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Further Reading

