Mizuho Lowers Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $30.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of PECO opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

