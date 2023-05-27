Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Stock Price Up 2%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.
Mitsubishi Electric Trading Up 2.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04.
About Mitsubishi Electric
Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Electric (MIELF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.