Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Stock Price Up 2%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04.

About Mitsubishi Electric

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.