MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Shares Up 3.1%

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.