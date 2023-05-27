MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Down 28.3% in May

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the April 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 930,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 775,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,628 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 366,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 307,683 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 723.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 352,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 309,480 shares during the period. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

CXE stock remained flat at $3.39 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 720,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,819. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $4.41.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

(Get Rating)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.