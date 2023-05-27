MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 27th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $95.33 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $21.38 or 0.00079887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00025552 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017635 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,755.11 or 0.99979895 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,459,278 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,459,277.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.53587329 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,335,927.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

