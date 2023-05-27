Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.10 EPS.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average of $82.08. The stock has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 96.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.53.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

