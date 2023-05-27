MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE MXL traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $29.72. 854,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,330. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

