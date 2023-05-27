Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.28

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and traded as high as $9.10. Materialise shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 49,118 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Materialise Stock Up 11.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materialise

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.65 million for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Materialise by 2,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

