Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,423 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $49,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 629,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,166,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.62.

NYSE MMC opened at $173.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $182.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

