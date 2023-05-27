Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Up 545.2% in May

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 545.2% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:MRRTY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. 85,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,157. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $4.04.
