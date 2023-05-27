Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,900 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 3,974,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MAPGF remained flat at $1.28 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.36.

Get Mapletree Logistics Trust alerts:

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mapletree Logistics Trust engages in the investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate related assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and India. The company was founded on July 5, 2004 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.