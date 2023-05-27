Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,900 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 3,974,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MAPGF remained flat at $1.28 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.36.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mapletree Logistics Trust (MAPGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.