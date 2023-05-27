Mammoth (MMT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7,727.02

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 27th. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00025596 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017649 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,676.33 or 0.99968676 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

