MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,735 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of MakeMyTrip worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,330,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,351,000 after buying an additional 42,862 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 592,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 23,083 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 389,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 53,096 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 265,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 58,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 78,114 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

