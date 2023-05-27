Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,152 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,225 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,142,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5,184.9% in the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,880,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,030 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

