MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

MGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 692.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $5.10 on Friday. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.51. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 55.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.69%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

