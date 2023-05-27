MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.
MGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $5.10 on Friday. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.51. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 55.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.69%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.
