Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $362,236,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $340.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.79 and a twelve month high of $389.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.60.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

