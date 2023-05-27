LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,623 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in LKQ were worth $39,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $686,572,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of LKQ by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,704,000 after buying an additional 762,017 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on LKQ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at LKQ

LKQ Trading Down 0.5 %

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 877,290 shares of company stock worth $50,781,232. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.38%.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.