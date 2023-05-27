LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,623 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in LKQ were worth $39,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $686,572,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of LKQ by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,704,000 after buying an additional 762,017 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on LKQ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at LKQ
LKQ Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of LKQ opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $59.33.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.
LKQ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.38%.
LKQ Profile
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LKQ (LKQ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.