LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $151.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Bleichroeder LP increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,282,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 559,307 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

