LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $151.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.
LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.
