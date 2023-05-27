Linde (NYSE:LIN) & Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) and Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Linde and Lithium & Boron Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linde $33.36 billion 5.24 $4.15 billion $9.01 39.53 Lithium & Boron Technology $6.17 million 760.22 -$4.19 million N/A N/A

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

78.2% of Linde shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Linde shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Lithium & Boron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Linde and Lithium & Boron Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde 0 2 13 0 2.87 Lithium & Boron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Linde presently has a consensus price target of $380.76, indicating a potential upside of 6.89%. Given Linde’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Linde is more favorable than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Linde and Lithium & Boron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde 13.46% 15.71% 8.19% Lithium & Boron Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Linde has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium & Boron Technology has a beta of 19.53, indicating that its stock price is 1,853% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Linde beats Lithium & Boron Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants. Its primary products are atmospheric gases and process gases. The company operates through the following reportable segments: Americas, EMEA APAC and Engineering. The Americas segment operates production facilities primarily in the United Sates, Canada, Mexico and Brazil. The EMEA segment has production facilities primarily in Germany, France, Sweden, the Republic of South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The APAC segment has production facilities located primarily in China, Australia, India, South Korea and Thailand. The Engineering segment designs and constructs turnkey process plants for third-party customers as well as for the gases businesses in many locations worldwide. Linde was founded by Carl Paul Gottfried von Lind in 1879 and is headquartered in Woking, the United Kingdom.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of boric acid. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Boric Acid segment. The company was founded by James Jun Wang and Wen Bin Lin in 1954 and is headquartered in Xai Xi, China.

