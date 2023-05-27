Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of LWAY opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 million, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,924,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,409,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,067.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 178,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,470 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods in the first quarter valued at $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

