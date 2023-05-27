LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) CEO Acquires $37,977.60 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) CEO Justin Schreiber acquired 17,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $37,977.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,284 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,410.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LifeMD Stock Performance

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.5547 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.