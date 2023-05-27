Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Stock Performance

LYSFY stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Company Profile

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

