Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.12

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.12 and traded as high as $18.25. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 38,457 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNVGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Lenovo Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

