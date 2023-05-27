LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Craig Millis Johnson Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) Director Craig Millis Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $14,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). LCNB had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in LCNB by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 526,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 28,724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LCNB by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LCNB by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 9.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

