Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 437,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other Latham Group news, Director James E. Cline purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 159,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group Stock Performance

SWIM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. 378,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,765. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Latham Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Articles

