Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Barclays

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LSEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LSEA opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $294.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.61. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $425.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.78 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 4,103.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 210,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Landsea Homes by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Landsea Homes by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Landsea Homes by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, and Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.