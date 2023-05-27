Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 176.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $628.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $525.21 and a 200-day moving average of $489.47. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $633.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

