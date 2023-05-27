L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 150.6% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

AIQUY stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4778 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 1.34%.

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

About L’Air Liquide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

