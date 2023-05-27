L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 150.6% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
L’Air Liquide Price Performance
AIQUY stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4778 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 1.34%.
Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide
About L’Air Liquide
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
