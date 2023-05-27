LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
LadRx Stock Performance
LadRx has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10.
LadRx Company Profile
