L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,747,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,874 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up 2.9% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 0.92% of L3Harris Technologies worth $363,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.76. 989,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.51 and a 12 month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.