Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $74.29

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.29 and traded as high as $74.88. Kubota shares last traded at $72.98, with a volume of 16,962 shares traded.

Kubota Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61.

Kubota Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.