KLK Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after acquiring an additional 286,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after acquiring an additional 186,843 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,614,000 after acquiring an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.75.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.69. 832,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

