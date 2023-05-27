KLK Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KLK Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.4% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $93.26. 4,056,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,926. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.36.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

