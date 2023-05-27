KLK Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KLK Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded up $9.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.46. 71,439,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,748,288. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.00. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $394.80. The company has a market cap of $963.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.84, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,084 shares of company stock worth $14,516,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.73.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

