Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 205.34 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 208 ($2.59). Approximately 112,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 159,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.60).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 207 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 210.13.

Insider Transactions at Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust

In related news, insider Karen Brade bought 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,952.75 ($12,379.04). Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

