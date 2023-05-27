KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE KBR opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. KBR has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $59.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KBR will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,099,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

