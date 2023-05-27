KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) CEO Sells $53,280.00 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stuart Bradie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of KBR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $142,050.37.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Institutional Trading of KBR

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in KBR by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

