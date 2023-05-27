Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Invests $208,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.