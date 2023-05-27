Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $425.79. 2,338,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,804. The company has a market cap of $404.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $283.11 and a 12-month high of $454.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

