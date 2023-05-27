Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $209,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,059 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,409 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 5,703,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,696,000 after buying an additional 145,071 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 19.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after buying an additional 919,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

ET stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. 8,693,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,904,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

