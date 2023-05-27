Kate Hill Purchases 250,000 Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Kate Hill purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,656.72).

SEE opened at GBX 5.80 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. Seeing Machines Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.30 ($0.10). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.41. The stock has a market cap of £241.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.00 and a beta of 1.11.

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.12) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

