Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Trading 0.4% Higher

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 41,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 57,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director Matteo Lodrini purchased 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $41,965.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 311,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,051.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 452.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 466.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 1,576,300.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 33.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, consisting of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

