Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Trading 0.4% Higher

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLRGet Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 41,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 57,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Kaleyra Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matteo Lodrini purchased 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $41,965.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 311,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,051.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaleyra

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 452.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 466.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 1,576,300.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 33.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleyra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, consisting of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.