JV Group (OTCMKTS:ASZP) Shares Down 12%

JV Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASZP – Get Rating) shares traded down 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.44. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

JV Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

About JV Group

JV Group, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in office space leasing operations. The company was formerly known as ASPI, Inc and changed its name to JV Group, Inc in April 2012. JV Group, Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

